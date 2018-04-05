Apricot Lane leaving The Marketplace at the end of the month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Apricot Lane is holding a moving sale as it prepares to leave its current location at The Marketplace at the end of the month.

The owner of the boutique said the store is closing April 29 or until everything is gone.

The Marketplace gave Apricot Lane notice last Friday, but the owner told 23ABC the move was mutual.

Apricot Lane has been at The Marketplace for almost 8 years.

The boutique posted on Facebook that Apricot Lane coupons will expire this Sunday, April 8.

The store is offering 20% off items store-wide through April 8. The owner said sales will increase each Monday until the close and that everything must go.

The owner of Apricot Lane says she's currently looking for a new location.