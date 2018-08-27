Around California, Amazon fulfillment jobs average more than $13 an hour to start

With the news that Amazon will be bringing a fulfillment facility to Kern County, 23ABC looked into what that could potentially mean for local job seekers.

Amazon has multiple fulfillment facilities around California with sites as far north as the Bay Area and as far south as San Diego.

On average, starting salary for Amazon Warehouse Fulfillment Associates is $13.36.

The highest paid fulfillment associates are the Brisbane/San Francisco area. Associates there have starting salaries at $16.25 an hour.

The lowest starting salaries are in Los Angeles, Moreno Valley and San Diego. Starting salary for fulfillment associates in those areas is $11.75, which is 75 cents above the state's minimum wage.

At this point listings for jobs at the Bakersfield fulfillment site have not been posted. Kern County officials have not said when those might go live.

Multiple listings for other fulfillment sites have similar basic job requirements.

We have a few basic requirements to get you started:

Most important, a desire for a job at Amazon

About 30 minutes of your time to answer a few questions, play some job specific games, and provide us some information about you

You must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent

You have an idea of the schedule that would fit you best

A search for Amazon jobs can be found on the company's website.