Arrest made in deadly shooting last week at east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An arrest has been made of a 16-year-old boy in regards to the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred Aug. 13.

The shooting left one man dead in east Bakersfield and has been the thirteenth homicide since then.

That's according to 23ABC's homicide tracker, which keeps track of where and when homicides occur.

Officers went to Oregon and Kern Street just before 10p.m. Thursday and found a man who had a been shot, according to BPD. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.