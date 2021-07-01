Arrest warrant issued in case of motorcycle accident that killed 13-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Back in January, 23ABC told you about a deadly motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy who was riding back from church with his step-father. Now, the Kern County district attorney's office says it has charged the driver who allegedly killed him.

Thirteen-year-old Nicolas Peterson took his last breath on the corner of Coffee and Hageman roads, after the motorcycle he was traveling on with his stepfather Johnathan Deal, was involved in a collision with an SUV.

The Bakersfield Police Department were dispatched to that intersection on January 10th of this year and found Peterson and Deal, 35, with major injuries. Peterson was pronounced dead on the scene. Deal was transported to the hospital where he spent time in a medically-induced coma.

Peterson was in 7th grade at Fruitvale Junior High. He left behind two sisters, 15-year-old Abby and 12-year-old Emily.

The driver of the SUV, made a left turn in front of the motorcycle traveling westbound, when the collision occurred, according to BPD.

Now an arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Cristina Moreno-Gonzalez for vehicle manslaughter. Law enforcement says that it is still looking for Moreno-Gonzalez