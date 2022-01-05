Watch
Arson investigators looking into deadly Central Bakersfield house fire

Mike Hart/ 23ABC
Arson investigators are looking into a deadly house fire Wednesday morning in Central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield City Fire Department. Fire crews responded at about 4:30 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the 2200 block of Verde St. The The fire was across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jan 05, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Arson investigators are looking into a deadly house fire Wednesday morning in Central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield City Fire Department.

Fire crews responded at about 4:30 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the 2200 block of Verde St. The The fire was across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School.

Firefighters were also told that there might be someone inside. Crews found one person and the unidentified victim was declared dead at the scene.

No one else was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

