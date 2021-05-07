Arvin accepting applications to fill empty city council seat

ARVIN, Calif (KERO) — The city of Arvin is now accepting applications to fill an empty seat on the city council.

Council member Jazmin Robles resigned in April to focus on teaching. The person brought on to fill the seat will remain in the role for the remainder of Robles term, which is less than two years.

Applications are due before 5 p.m. on May 18, the vacant seat will then be discussed at the meeting on May 25.

The city council will eventually appoint someone for the role.

You can find the application here.