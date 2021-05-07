Watch
Arvin accepting applications to fill empty city council seat

City of Arvin
Posted at 4:12 AM, May 07, 2021
ARVIN, Calif (KERO) — The city of Arvin is now accepting applications to fill an empty seat on the city council.

Council member Jazmin Robles resigned in April to focus on teaching. The person brought on to fill the seat will remain in the role for the remainder of Robles term, which is less than two years.

Applications are due before 5 p.m. on May 18, the vacant seat will then be discussed at the meeting on May 25.

The city council will eventually appoint someone for the role.

You can find the application here.

