Arvin City Council announces a new City Manager

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Chief of Police is selected as Arvin's next city manager, pending contract negotiations.

After a nation-wide search, the mayor announced Wednesday that City Council picked, Richard "Jerry" Breckinridge as Arvin’s next City Manager. Since Alfonso Noyola lefter the job earlier this year, Breckinridge has been simultaneously serving as Chief of Police and City Manager.

“We have great confidence in Jerry,” Mayor Jose Gurrola said in a press release. “We believe he has the energy and commitment to continue the good work we’re doing in Arvin.”

Breckinridge will continue serving as Chief of Police until a new chief is appointed.