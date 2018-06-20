Arvin City Council meets to discuss pot regulation

6:45 AM, Jun 20, 2018

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. Currently, five organizations are allowed to grow and sell the drug for medical use in the state. New York's new law only allows people with 'severe debilitating or life threatening conditions' to obtain marijuana for medical use. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
Copyright Getty Images

ARVIN, Calif. - Arvin City Council met Tuesday night to work out all the kinks for pot regulation, so if the marijuana industry gets going there, everyone will know and understand how it should be operated within city limits.

In the meeting, city council discussed their current ordinance and allowing for the growth, manufacturing and distribution of both medical and recreational marijuana.

According to city council, the new amendments would allow for better regulation and allow the city implement rules for various types of services. 

The meeting also allowed the public to give feedback and provide input on how the city should go about regulating the local marijuana industry.

An official adoption of the amended ordinance is scheduled for the next city council meeting in July.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News