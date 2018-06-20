Arvin City Council meets to discuss pot regulation

ARVIN, Calif. - Arvin City Council met Tuesday night to work out all the kinks for pot regulation, so if the marijuana industry gets going there, everyone will know and understand how it should be operated within city limits.

In the meeting, city council discussed their current ordinance and allowing for the growth, manufacturing and distribution of both medical and recreational marijuana.

According to city council, the new amendments would allow for better regulation and allow the city implement rules for various types of services.

The meeting also allowed the public to give feedback and provide input on how the city should go about regulating the local marijuana industry.

An official adoption of the amended ordinance is scheduled for the next city council meeting in July.

