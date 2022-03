ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Arvin City Council is set to hear from the community about cannabis sales in the city Tuesday night.

Right now there is only one business in Arvin that has a permit to sell cannabis but there are five more applying and three business waiting for approval.

The council is expected to vote on new guidelines that would reduce the time it takes to gain a permit.

The public will be able to comment and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.