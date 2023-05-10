Arvin City Council unanimously declines pot shop proposal

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Arvin City Council voted Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would allow storefront sales of recreational cannabis in Arvin.

All 5 members of the council voted 'no' on the proposal. The vote comes after several Arvin residents voiced their opposition to the measure during the public comment period of the last city council meeting.

No residents spoke in support of the measure.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED ON 23ABC:

