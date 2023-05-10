Watch Now
Arvin City Council unanimously declines pot shop proposal

The Arvin City Council voted 5-0 to continue the city's ban on storefront cannabis sales after several residents spoke against the proposal.
Posted at 7:20 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 22:20:44-04

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Arvin City Council voted Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would allow storefront sales of recreational cannabis in Arvin.

All 5 members of the council voted 'no' on the proposal. The vote comes after several Arvin residents voiced their opposition to the measure during the public comment period of the last city council meeting.

No residents spoke in support of the measure.

