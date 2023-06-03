Watch Now
Arvin Clean Energy Fair will promote renewable energy, efficiency

23ABC News
Posted at 9:33 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 00:36:05-04

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Arvin has announced its first-ever Clean Energy Fair, which will take place on Saturday, June 24. City officials say the fair will promote renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Residents will have a chance to speak with government agencies and community-based organizations about topics such as solar and utility rebate programs. The fair will also feature various activities such as raffles, food games, and music.

The event will be held at Garden in the Sun Park located at 201 Walnut Street in Arvin.

