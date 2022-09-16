Arvin police chief resigns

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — Arvin Police Chief Eddie Brock is resigning from his duties with the Arvin Police Department.

Arvin City Manager Jeff Jones confirms that Brock’s last day will be September 28th.

Earlier this year, Chief Brock had been in the running to become the San Diego County interim sheriff, but he was ultimately not chosen for the position.

Jones says the city is in the process of hiring someone to provide guidance to the department while also recruiting a new chief of police.

Following the announcement of Brock’s decision, the City of Arvin released a statement about Chief Brock’s commitment to the force.

“During Chief Brock’s 17-month tenure, he has reconstructively led the charge with the existing staff through proactive leadership, training, and accountability. Chief Brock has used extremely limited resources to improve every facet of the department’s operations: facilities, fleet, technology, weapons, and equipment.”