Arvin Police Department investigating a deadly shooting

Alexa Reye
8:52 PM, Apr 15, 2018
ARVIN, Calif. - The Arvin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 700 block of Monroe Street.

It happened just after 3:30 P.M. Sunday.

According to police one man was shot and later died at the hospital.

There is currently no suspect information. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 661-854-5583.

