Arvin Police Department investigating a deadly shooting

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 53°
ARVIN, Calif. - The Arvin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 700 block of Monroe Street.
It happened just after 3:30 P.M. Sunday.
According to police one man was shot and later died at the hospital.
There is currently no suspect information. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 661-854-5583.
Check back later for more details.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
The Arvin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 700 block of Monroe Street.
The Coroner's Office has identified the victim who has found in the dry Kern River bed a half mile west of North Chester Avenue on March 8, 2018.
One man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened Saturday, April 14th just before 10 A.M.