Arvin Police Department responds to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

ARVIN, Calif (KERO) — More leaders from the community in Kern are speaking out against the actions of the former officers in Memphis involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.
The acting Arvin Police Department Chief, Alex Ghazalpour, releasing the following statement.
"Arvin Police Department Chief condemns the actions and provides statement on Memphis, Tennessee Tragedy The Arvin Police Department is deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee. What is seen in the video is appalling and is best described as police brutality, lack of humanity, unjust and reprehensible. We extend our deepest condolences to the Nichols’ family and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy. The actions of these fired officers do not align with the values of our department or the community we serve. We strive to maintain the trust and partnership of our community through transparency, accountability, and respect. We want to assure our community that the actions of these now terminated officers in no way reflect the actions of the dedicated men and women of the Arvin Police Department, who work tirelessly to protect and serve our community with integrity and professionalism. We will continue to work in partnership with our community to build trust and ensure that all members of our community are treated with respect and fairness. As a department, we will continue to review our policies and training to ensure that we are always working to improve and meet the needs of our community. We will see that everyone continues to be treated with dignity, professionalism, and respect. The Arvin Police Department and I will continue collaborating with our community to improve ourselves and meet the expectations of those that live in, work in, and visit Arvin. We will continue to strive to make our community a safe place for all."
Alex Ghazalpour Acting Chief of Police Arvin Police Department