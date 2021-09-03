As summer draws to a close there's still the issue of mosquitoes, West Nile virus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As summer draws to a close there's still the issue of mosquitoes you have to deal with. And with that comes the potential of the West Nile Virus.

According to California's West Nile website, there have been 26 human cases reported so far this year. Of those, two were reported here in Kern County. The 26 human cases are below the 34 reported in the state at the same point last year. And well below the five-year average of 68.

And there's a wide range of effects from the West Nile virus. Many people will show no symptoms while others will have things like rashes and fevers.

But there are some rare occasions where the effects can be debilitating. Nicole Grigg has the story of one family dealing with the impacts of the West Nile virus: