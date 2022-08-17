As temperatures rise, cooling centers are slated to be open Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With high temperatures in the forecast, multiple cooling centers across the county are opening their doors to the public Wednesday. Cooling centers in Arvin, Bakersfield, Shafter, and Taft will be open.

They're open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"For the health, safety, and comfort of our residents, the Kern County Parks Division, in cooperation with the Department of Aging and Adult Services, other Kern County agencies and/or districts, and PG&E, will open Cooling Centers throughout Kern County when the temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) to exceed certain highs. Cooling Centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when the temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 93 degrees or higher. The centers are open from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm."

Residents using the Cooling Centers are encouraged to bring their favorite non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading materials, games, etc. to better enjoy the Centers.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY

Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN

Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN

Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - CLOSED

Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - CLOSED

Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

Taft - Taft Community Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN

Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - CLOSED

DESERT