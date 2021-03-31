Menu

Delano residents welcome First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Supporters and protesters gather at event
This is the First Lady's first time to the Central Balley since her husband Joe Biden took office and her very first time in Delano. So a lot of people were very excited to have her in town.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 20:22:41-04

DELANO, Calif. — As the First Lady was making her way to Kern County for Ceasar Chavez Day, many locals in Delano were anticipating and awaiting her arrival. This is Dr. Jill Biden's first time in the Central Valley since her husband Joe Biden took office and her very first time here in Delano.

So a lot of people were very excited to have her in town.

First Lady Jill Biden visits Delano on Ceasar Chavez Day. March 31, 2021.

First Dr. Lady Jill Biden arrived at Meadows Field Airport Wednesday afternoon. Then it was off to the 40 Acres property in Delano to meet with local officials, Governor Gavin Newsom, and the first partner.

Dozens of residents lined up across the way hoping to get a glimpse of Biden, some bringing their entire family.

Delano Residents Turn Out for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Delano Visit on Ceasar Chavez Day. March 31, 2021.

"It's a historical moment. This is something that is going to go down in history, and we all wanted to be a part of it. We wanted them to see Mrs. Biden pass through here," said resident Candace Mendoza.

Passing through town comes during Cesar Chavez Day, the commemorative holiday named after the man that dedicated his life to advocating for better working conditions for farmworkers.

That's why farm labor contractor Elizabeth Schwark says Biden's visit means so much.

"He totally changed the way that workers got paid," said Schwark. "It's a big national recognition and I think it's great. I think it really plays up to the Hispanics, their growth that they've gone through."

Protesters Outside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Delano Visit
Protesters Outside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Delano Visit on Ceasar Chavez Day. March 31, 2021.

Biden was not welcomed by everyone. A pair of self-proclaimed anti-vaxers, holding picket signs from distance, protested her arrival.

"They're not welcomed because they are misinforming our community," said Delano resident George Martinez.

The majority of others near the event embraced the chance to see the First Lady of the United States in their community.

"I feel really happy. I just hope that I get a glimpse at her. I love her," said one resident.

