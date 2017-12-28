Asbestos found in makeup kit leads to recall for some Claire's products

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set, Code 21044
Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss, Code 97276
Claire's has said it will issue refunds for products that are part of the recall.
The Claire's website posted a statement saying, " At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines. As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale (pictured below), and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action. If you have items you wish to return in the interim period we will issue a refund."