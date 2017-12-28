Asbestos found in makeup kit leads to recall for some Claire's products

A recall is now in place for a handful of products at Claire's after a mother said she found asbestos in her daughter's makeup kit.

Claire's initially announced the recall before Christmas. On Wednesday, the retailer issued an updated list of items that have been recalled.

The items that have been recalled are:

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set, Code 71844

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set, Code 76094

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact, Code 26556

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set, Code 11767

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set, Code 20926

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set, Code 97275

Mint Glitter Make Up Set, Code 74769

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set, Code 21044

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss, Code 97276

Claire's has said it will issue refunds for products that are part of the recall.

The Claire's website posted a statement saying, " At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines. As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale (pictured below), and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action. If you have items you wish to return in the interim period we will issue a refund."

For a full list of recalled products visit Claire's website.