Asia Market and Teriyaki Bowl closed over health violations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health Services closed Asia Market and Teriyaki Bowl on August 18th over rodent infestation.

Inspectors found that Asia Market remained open during a rodent infestation, according to an inspection report.

The report said inspectors found rodent droppings and urine. It also stated the last time pest control was performed at the business was August 11th.

Among the findings:

Found rodent droppings in the canned coconut milk section.

Found rodent droppings near prepackaged noodles.

Found rodents on sticky traps.

Asia Market and Teriyaki Bowl is located at 7701 White Lane.