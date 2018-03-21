Asian restaurant in southwest Bakersfield shut down by health department

Light Rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Another restaurant was shut down by the Kern County Public Health Department Tuesday, the third restaurant in the last few weeks.
Shangri-La Asian Bistro & Bar, located near Ming Ave. and Ashe Road, was closed by the health department after receiving a 65% inspection score, according to the Safe Diner app.
Violations include a severe cockroach infestation observed in the food prep area, as well as build-up of grease on the exhaust hood, the health department said.
There was also no valid food safety certification person on the premise, according to the health department.
