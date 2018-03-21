Asian restaurant in southwest Bakersfield shut down by health department

6:24 PM, Mar 20, 2018
asian restaurant | public health | restaurant
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Another restaurant was shut down by the Kern County Public Health Department Tuesday, the third restaurant in the last few weeks.

Shangri-La Asian Bistro & Bar, located near Ming Ave. and Ashe Road, was closed by the health department after receiving a 65% inspection score, according to the Safe Diner app.

Violations include a severe cockroach infestation observed in the food prep area, as well as build-up of grease on the exhaust hood, the health department said.

There was also no valid food safety certification person on the premise, according to the health department.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News