Assembly member Devon Mathis announced $1.4 million in state grants to combat homelessness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Assembly member Devon Mathis announced Thursday, January 4 that $1.4 million in state grants to combat homelessness in Kern County and Inyo and Tulare Counties.

Funding will help rehousing assistance and emergency shelters while addressing causes of homelessness with counseling, job training, and substance abuse treatment.

"This badly-needed funding will help our most vulnerable neighbors get off the streets and connected with the services they need" said, Devon Mathis.

Of the $1.4 million, Kern County will receive more than $550,000.