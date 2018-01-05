Assembly member Devon Mathis announced $1.4 million in state grants to combat homelessness

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 52°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Assembly member Devon Mathis announced Thursday, January 4 that $1.4 million in state grants to combat homelessness in Kern County and Inyo and Tulare Counties.
Funding will help rehousing assistance and emergency shelters while addressing causes of homelessness with counseling, job training, and substance abuse treatment.
"This badly-needed funding will help our most vulnerable neighbors get off the streets and connected with the services they need" said, Devon Mathis.
Of the $1.4 million, Kern County will receive more than $550,000.
Dignity Health says their hospital normally sees about 100 adults and 100 children a day for flu-like symptoms. But this week those…
Assembly member Devon Mathis announced Thursday, January 4 that $1.4 million in state grants to combat homelessness in Kern…
There will be a several night time lane and ramp closures starting on January 8 and lasting till January 11.
The CHP is offering its FREE 'Start Smart' class to current or future teen drivers and their guardians.