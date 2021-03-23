Assemblyman Fong’s bill to combat illegal street racing passes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monday, the Assembly Transportation Committee passed AB 3, authored by Assemblyman Vince Fong, with bipartisan support.

AB 3 aims to curb illegal street racing by stopping it at its source: motor vehicle exhibition of speed.

Exhibition of speed includes burning out tires, revving engines, performing stunts, and other activities intended for an audience or “sideshow” that ultimately leads to a speed contest.

“I authored this bill in response to what our local law enforcement officials have conveyed as a troubling trend throughout our community,” Assemblyman Fong said. “This dangerous activity of street racing and exhibition of speed has spiked tremendously statewide, leading to tragic accidents and senseless deaths of our youth. This bill sends a strong message that this illegal activity will not be tolerated.”

AB 3 imposes the same penalties that currently apply to illegal speed racing to also apply to the exhibition of speed. The penalty provides judges the authority to suspend the offending individual’s driver’s license for up to 6 months.