Assemblyman honors Open Door Network CEO as 32nd Assembly District Woman of the Year

KERN, Calif. (KERO) — Lauren Skidmore, CEO of The Open Door Network, has been named the 32nd Assembly District's Woman of the Year by Assemblyman Stan Ellis (R-Bakersfield).

Skidmore was honored Monday during the 2026 Woman of the Year ceremony at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

Ellis said Skidmore was recognized for her leadership supporting Kern County families experiencing homelessness, as well as survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

"Lauren exemplifies the very best of our community through her tireless commitment to those in need. Her leadership at The Open Door Network has transformed lives and built hope for families facing unimaginable hardships. It is my honor to recognize her as the 32nd Assembly District Woman of the Year," Ellis said.

Under Skidmore's guidance, The Open Door Network operates the only emergency homeless shelter in Kern County specifically for families with children, while also providing supportive shelters for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. She has also spearheaded plans for a new comprehensive campus that will enhance services, create housing pathways, deliver trauma-informed care, facilitate job placement, and promote long-term stability.

The recognition comes as Skidmore is at the forefront of a local controversy after the Open Door Network's contract was canceled by the District Attorney's Office.

Beyond her professional work, Skidmore is a mother to her children Harper and Lane, wife to husband Ryan, and a fifth-generation rancher.

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