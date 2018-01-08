Assemblyman Vince Fong announces California middle class and small business tax cut proposal

10:42 AM, Jan 8, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
Assemblyman Vince Fong announced Monday, that he will be introducing the California Competitiveness and Innovation Act.
 
This will be a California middle class and small business tax cut proposal.
 
The purpose of the package is to make California competitive with other states, especially for middle-class families and small businesses that are struggling to survive under California’s high-priced tax code.
 
 

