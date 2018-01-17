Assemblyman Vince Fong introduces two valley fever bills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Assemblyman Vince Fong introduced two valley fever bills in partnership with Kern County Health Officials and announced joint state-federal effort.

AB 1880 and AB 1881 in an ongoing effort to fight Valley Fever, an epidemic that has affected Kern County harder than any other county in the state.

AB 1880 provides consistencies and transparency in the reporting of Valley Fever cases so that state and local health officials are looking at accurate data.

AB 1881 makes sure doctors use the most efficient and proven exams to test for Valley Fever.

“With the continued rise of residents affected by this disease, this is a vital policy public health priority this year,” said Assemblyman Fong. “These important measures, developed in partnership with our local health officials and Valley Fever survivors, will provide best practices throughout the state to continue a critical fight against this devastating disease.”

“Vince and I have been working to improve treatments and find a cure for Valley Fever for years. We will continue to focus Federal and state resources to partner with our local and regional community to find new ways to keep raising awareness in our fight against this disease,” said Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Both bills will be referred to Assembly policy committees in the coming weeks.