Assemblyman Vince Fong to cover pet adoption fees

Anyone looking to adopt a pet can do so without having to pay for fees thanks to a local elected official.

Kern County Assemblyman Vince Fong will be paying for pet adoption fees during a pet adoption fair June 29-July 1. According to his office, he will cover the fees for the first 100 pets that are adopted.

Very excited to announce our upcoming FREE pet adoption event at Kern County Animal Services! I will pay the adoption fees for the first 100 adoptions! Come see all our furry four-legged friends who need a loving home. Spread the word! #Vince100 pic.twitter.com/ii0vKQxjoV — Assemblyman Vince Fong (@AsmVinceFong) June 8, 2018

Normal costs are $20 for cats and $50 for dogs.

The pet fair will be held at the Kern County Animal Shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29-30 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1.