Assemblyman Vince Fong to cover pet adoption fees

10:33 AM, Jun 21, 2018
4 mins ago

Anyone looking to adopt a pet can do so without having to pay for fees thanks to a local elected official.

Kern County Assemblyman Vince Fong will be paying for pet adoption fees during a pet adoption fair June 29-July 1. According to his office, he will cover the fees for the first 100 pets that are adopted. 

 

Normal costs are $20 for cats and $50 for dogs.

The pet fair will be held at the Kern County Animal Shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in Bakersfield.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29-30 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News