Assemblymember Fong shows resistance toward stimulus bill

Vince Fong: The bill isn't realistic
23ABC Graphic/Photo by Vince Fong
Vince Fong (FILE)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 19:34:08-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Although the stimulus bill has passed, that doesn't mean Governor Newsom didn't face resistance from California Republicans.

Friday, we heard from Assemblyman Vince Fong, who says the bill isn't realistic and doesn't fully reopen all schools.

"And what will our students see? Three hours, four hours, a full day of school? Will it be three days a week, will it be two days a week? We don't know, it's not specified in this bill. Our students need to be back in the classroom now, it is the best place for their well-being."

Fong also says he spoke with a variety of people during the pandemic, and says he's seen the impact lockdowns are having not just on grades, but on mental health and well-being.

Fong said those stories are what motivated him to fight this bill and work toward a more encompassing path for reopening.

