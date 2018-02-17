Assemblymember Rudy Salas hosting free tax workshop on Saturday

Johana Restrepo
7:55 AM, Feb 17, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's that time of year again and Assemblymember Rudy Salas is hosting a free tax preparation workshop on Saturday to provide information about tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers will be present to help any tax payer get ready for the tax season.

Below is a list of items that you will need if you attend the workshop held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Friendship Community Center (2424 Cottonwood Road)

  • Photo ID
  • Social Security or Tax payer ID
  • Copy of prior tax return
  • Bank account and routing information
  • Tuition and fees
  • Expenses paid for childcare, child support, etc.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News