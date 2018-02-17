Assemblymember Rudy Salas hosting free tax workshop on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's that time of year again and Assemblymember Rudy Salas is hosting a free tax preparation workshop on Saturday to provide information about tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers will be present to help any tax payer get ready for the tax season.

Below is a list of items that you will need if you attend the workshop held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Friendship Community Center (2424 Cottonwood Road)