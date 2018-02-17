Assemblymember Salas hosts free tax prep workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Assemblymember Rudy Salas will be hosting a free tax preparation workshop for those in Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 17th.

The workshop will be held at the Friendship House Community Center located at 2424 Cottonwood Rd. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There will be IRS-certified volunteers at the workshop helping provide the tax preparation to those who are qualified.

The workshop will be available for low- to moderate-income taxpayers, military veterans, the elderly, or those with a disability.

Below are the items required in order to participate in the workshop:

Photo ID

Social Security Card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number for all family members

All earning statements (W-2's, 1099's, Social Security Income, etc.)

Copy of prior-year tax return

Bank account and routing number for direct deposit

Tuition Fees and Expenses

Expenses paid for child/day care

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling (661) 336-6829.