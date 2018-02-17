Assemblymember Salas hosts free tax prep workshop

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 43°
File photo
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Assemblymember Rudy Salas will be hosting a free tax preparation workshop for those in Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 17th.
The workshop will be held at the Friendship House Community Center located at 2424 Cottonwood Rd. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
There will be IRS-certified volunteers at the workshop helping provide the tax preparation to those who are qualified.
The workshop will be available for low- to moderate-income taxpayers, military veterans, the elderly, or those with a disability.
Below are the items required in order to participate in the workshop:
Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling (661) 336-6829.
Assemblymember Rudy Salas will be hosting a free tax preparation workshop for those in Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 17th.
A woman's surveillance camera captured footage of a mountain lion on two different days in Golden Hills near Tehachapi.
On Feb. 21st, Sabrina Limon could be sentenced to 25 years to life if Judge John Brownlee denies the motion for…
Today seniors went to local businesses of their choice to say thank you to the men and women that help them, delivering over 500 flowers,…