Assemblymember Salas hosts free tax prep workshop

Veronica Acosta
10:02 PM, Feb 16, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Assemblymember Rudy Salas will be hosting a free tax preparation workshop for those in Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 17th. 

The workshop will be held at the Friendship House Community Center located at 2424 Cottonwood Rd. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

There will be IRS-certified volunteers at the workshop helping provide the tax preparation to those who are qualified.  

The workshop will be available for low- to moderate-income taxpayers, military veterans, the elderly, or those with a disability. 

Below are the items required in order to participate in the workshop:

  • Photo ID
  • Social Security Card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number for all family members
  • All earning statements (W-2's, 1099's, Social Security Income, etc.)
  • Copy of prior-year tax return
  • Bank account and routing number for direct deposit 
  • Tuition Fees and Expenses
  • Expenses paid for child/day care

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling (661) 336-6829.

