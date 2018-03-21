Assemblymember Salas to host memorial dedication ceremony

Light Rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Assemblymember Rudy Salas will be hosting a memorial dedication ceremony on Friday, March 23rd.
The dedication ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to go until noon.
The ceremony will be held to honor Staff Sergeant Ricardo "Ricky" Barraza who was a squad leader in the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, served three tours in Iraq and three tours in Afghanistan.
Barraza was killed in Iraq in 2006.
The ceremony will be held at the Shafter Veteran's Hall located at 309 California Avenue.
Assemblymember Salas authored the Assembly Concurrent Resolution (ACR) 70 in order to authorize the naming of the highway.
