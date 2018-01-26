Assemblymember Vince Fong responds to Governor Jerry Brown's State of the State Address

Bakersfield Assemblyman Vince Fong responded to Governor Jerry Brown's State of the State Address Wednesday.

In his statement, Fong criticized Brown, stating, that California becomes more unaffordable every year.

Read his full statement below:

“California has become more and more unaffordable every year. In fact, since Governor Brown has been in office, taxes have gone up by $15 billion annually. Hard working California residents are continually being squeezed with more and more tax increases as they try to pay mortgages, rent, food, electricity and gasoline. Our housing affordability crisis continues to get worse, our traffic congestion will only get worse with no new road capacity being built despite Sacramento Democrats passing the largest gas tax in state history, and California’s highest poverty rate is the worst in the nation.



The solutions to these critical issues are simple and commonsense, yet Sacramento continues to protect the status quo, which means local families, small businesses, and residents in the Central Valley and throughout California will continue to struggle in a state that is no longer affordable for them.”



-Assemblymember Vince Fong