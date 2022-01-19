At-home COVID-19 tests available to order for Americans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As there has been a rise of COVID-19 cases, people are seeking testing kits to ensure the safety of themselves and those around them.

However, shortages of tests have become an ongoing issue around the nation.

Starting on Jan. 18, every home in the United States is eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests one day earlier than expected. This comes as the Biden administration puts forth ongoing effort to handle the record-breaking coronavirus surge.

“I think it's fantastic what the federal government has offered and that's four free tests to be mailed to you with very little effort. I’ve already tried it, it's a very simple process. Within 7 to 12 days, they said that they will be shipping this pack of four free tests to each household, one per household,” said Michelle Corson, Public Relations Officer at Kern County Public Health Services Department.

As testing kits have not been easily accessible, Americans can now order their tests directly from a new government website. Orders will usually ship in 7 to 12 days and will begin shipping in late January.

“Testing remains critically important in our fight against COVID 19. Knowing your status so you can take the right actions and do the right things, to protect yourself and others, remains critically important especially during the surge that we find ourselves in,” said Corson.

You can also buy your own kit and get reimbursed by your insurance company up to $12 a test for eight tests. However, while you wait for the shipment to arrive, Corson still urges people to seek other testing options in the interim.

“Look at another testing option while you wait for these. We have KernPublicHealth.com, where we have a very robust testing infrastructure in Kern County. We encourage you to come to our website to know some other options for you. But don't wait, if you need to get tested now, we would encourage you to do that.”

Although Americans can begin ordering tests, Jan. 19 is the official launch of the website.

There is an option for you to provide an email address to receive email notifications with shipping updates.

Once your order is shipped, you will receive an email with an estimated delivery date and a tracking number. You can track the status of your delivery on their website.