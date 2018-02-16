At least one injured in crash on Highway 178

Fair
HI: 69°
LO: 43°
At least one person was injured in a crash on Highway 178 on Friday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a sedan and a semi-truck collided just before 7:30 a.m.
That collision led to the semi's rear trailer, which was loaded with dirt, rolling over.
It's not known if there are any closures on the 178.
At least one person was injured in a crash on Highway 178 on Friday morning.
The Cinemark Theater in Towson, Maryland was packed with people who came for what they call the biggest movie of the year, and then they were…
Fire crews are working to determine what caused a house to go up in flames in South Bakersfield on Friday morning.