At least one injured in crash on Highway 178

Eric Galvan
8:21 AM, Feb 16, 2018
44 mins ago
At least one person was injured in a crash on Highway 178 on Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a sedan and a semi-truck collided just before 7:30 a.m.

That collision led to the semi's rear trailer, which was loaded with dirt, rolling over. 

It's not known if there are any closures on the 178. 

Local News