At least one injured in crash on Panama Lane near Ashe Road

Eric Galvan
6:34 AM, Feb 8, 2018
Bakersfield Police say the driver of this car hit a light pole Thursday morning. The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. 

At least one person was injured in a crash on Panama Lane near Ashe Road on Thursday morning. 

At least one person is hurt after a crash in Southwest Bakersfield on Thursday morning.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a crash was reported just after 6 a.m. on Panama Lane just near Ashe Road. 

There is slowing on the westbound lanes of Panama Lane. 

No word on the extent of the injuries or how many people were involved. 

