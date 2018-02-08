At least one injured in crash on Panama Lane near Ashe Road

Fair
Bakersfield Police say the driver of this car hit a light pole Thursday morning. The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
At least one person was injured in a crash on Panama Lane near Ashe Road on Thursday morning.
At least one person is hurt after a crash in Southwest Bakersfield on Thursday morning.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a crash was reported just after 6 a.m. on Panama Lane just near Ashe Road.
There is slowing on the westbound lanes of Panama Lane.
No word on the extent of the injuries or how many people were involved.
