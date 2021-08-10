Watch
At least one killed in crash on Hwy. 43

At least one person was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 43 on Tuesday morning.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Aug 10, 2021
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup and sedan collided just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. on Highway 43, just north of Panama Lane.

Traffic is shut down in both directions.

There's no estimated time for reopening.

