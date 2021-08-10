At least one killed in crash on Hwy. 43

At least one person was killed in a crash on Highway 43 on Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup and sedan collided just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. on Highway 43, just north of Panama Lane.

The CHP is investigating a fatal head-on crash on Hwy 43 just sound of Munzer Road. Officers report the Hwy (Enos Lane) is closed in both directions in that area with no estimated time to reopen. pic.twitter.com/kljJnLV6MY — Elaina Rusk (@Elaina23ABC) August 10, 2021

Traffic is shut down in both directions.

There's no estimated time for reopening.