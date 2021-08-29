At least one person dead after a vehicle rollover

At least one person died after a vehicle rolled over Stine Cove Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.
Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the rollover. Roads are currently closed in the area of Sierra Way and Limestone Drive while crews are investigating.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 23:40:30-04
