Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

At least one person is dead after a shooting in East Bakersfield Sunday morning

items.[0].image.alt
Javier Posadas
east 3rd street shooting.jpeg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 19:33:56-04

At least one person is dead after a shooting that took place in east Bakersfield this morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to South Owens Street near East 3rd street just after 9 a.m.

When they arrived, they found two adult men who had both been shot, according to BPD.

One man died on the scene while the other was treated at a local hospital, according to BPD. There is currently no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything you're asked to call BPD at 327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!