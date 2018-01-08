At least one person killed in crash on Highline, Tucker in Tehachapi

Light Rain
At least one person is dead following a crash in Tehachapi early Monday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crashed in the area of Highline and Tucker roads just after midnight.
It's not known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
Multiple power outages have been reported by Pacific Gas & Electric on Monday morning.
Japanese air bag maker Takata is recalling another 3.3 million faulty airbag inflators as it continues to expand the largest automotive…