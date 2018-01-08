At least one person killed in crash on Highline, Tucker in Tehachapi

6:30 AM, Jan 8, 2018
56 mins ago
At least one person is dead following a crash in Tehachapi early Monday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crashed in the area of Highline and Tucker roads just after midnight. 

It's not known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. 

