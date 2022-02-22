Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

AT&T shutting down 3G network

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/AP
The iPhone 5S, left, and iPhone 5c are displayed, Sept. 17, 2013, in New York. As telecom companies rev up the newest generation of mobile service, called 5G, they’re shutting down old networks, a costly, years-in-the-works process that’s now prompting calls for a delay because a lot of products out there still rely on the old standard, 3G.
3G-Shutdown
Posted at 6:36 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 09:36:59-05

(KERO) — AT&T's 3G network is shutting down Tuesday, Feb. 22nd.

Other carriers are following suit later this year and it won't just impact older phones but also everyday devices you probably own because a range of products require updates to continue working.

That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices like detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like On-Star.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases like vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson at the Fox Theater: Win Tickets!