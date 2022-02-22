AT&T shutting down 3G network

(KERO) — AT&T's 3G network is shutting down Tuesday, Feb. 22nd.

Other carriers are following suit later this year and it won't just impact older phones but also everyday devices you probably own because a range of products require updates to continue working.

That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices like detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like On-Star.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases like vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.