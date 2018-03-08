At The Table: An Inside Look At New Restaurants Opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The restaurant scene is booming in Bakersfield. Over the past few months, dozens of new restaurants have opened their doors. This recent trend is only continuing.

At least three new spots will be ready to serve the public during the month of March. Each one brings new life and new cuisines to Bakersfield.

Many may be familiar with WoodDale Meat Market already, but the local staple is now bringing something new. The family is opening a second market location that also has a restaurant. Customers will have the opportunity to get the freshly prepared meat cooked into meals.

Manager Chris says to expect traditional BBQ favorites as well as healthier options to fulfill all appetites. The restaurant is small, but Chris suggests taking food home as well. WoodDale Market is open now and the restaurant portion should be opening by the middle of March at 11420 Ming Ave.

Another restaurant preparing to open their second location is La Costa Mariscos. The restaurant has seen some delays but should be ready in April. Owner Alex tells At The Table that you can expect the same food and service just on a different side of town.

There will be a few differences though, like the outdoor patio and day-of-the-dead themed bar. La Costa is currently hiring for this second restaurant located on the corner of Stockdale and Calloway.

Now to a brand new restaurant opening in Downtown. The Tower will be taking over the iconic church building on Truxtun Avenue that has been known as The Ivy or The Bell Tower. Managers say to expect intercontinental cuisine with daily specials and live music. This is expected to open later in March at 1200 Truxtun Ave.

Stick with At The Table for official grand opening dates, as well as in-depth episodes when the restaurants are up and running!

For more: At The Table: Discovering Dishes 30-minute Special.