At The Table: Country and Craft Beer Festival in Bakersfield on April 7

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Spring is in the air, the weather is getting warmer, and the many Kern County festivals are beginning. One of these is the Country and Craft Beer Festival at Central Park at Mill Creek.

This annual event is hosted by The Active 20/30 Club of Bakersfield and is for fun, but also giving back. All proceeds from the fest go right to children's charities in town.

You will find local breweries and restaurants serving their favorites, as well as more than 40 breweries from other cities and states. Keeping it with the theme, country music performers will be hitting the main stage throughout the day.

According to members of 20/30, this is a safe and contained event meant to celebrate Bakersfield and raise money.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $60 and VIP tickets are $120. Once inside, all beer and food samples are completely free. If you are in VIP there will be a special section with more beer options and a full meal.

You will even see some members of 23ABC supporting the great causes at our own booth!

This event is 21+ and please drink responsibly.

Location: Mill Creek Park

21st Street and R Street. Bakersfield, CA 93301

Time: General Admission: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

VIP: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.