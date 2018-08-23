At The Table: Hot Cheetos Quesadilla at Vatos Tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's time to get loca!

The Quesadilla loca is a standout dish at popular food truck, Vatos Tacos.

The truck is jumping on the Hot Cheetos trend by adding the crunchy snack to their already delicious Quesadilla. It is stuffed with melted cheese, meat, spices, sauces, and of course Hot Cheetos.

Owner Cesar said he wanted to add something different to the typical taco truck.

You will also find is his take on the California Burrito. This massive burrito is full of meat, cheese, guacamole, French fries, and even shrimp!

Cesar knows Bakersfield has a lot of Mexican food and wanted to make sure his truck stood out from the rest.

Make sure you try their signature tacos, even winning At The Table's taco battle.

Right now the truck is located on 10115 Rosedale Hwy. It is hidden behind the Valvoline and can be easily missed. But this location has a large tent with misters and many picnic tables.

You heard it here first, Vatos Tacos will soon add a full service restaurant. Expect a bar and cantina to open in the same spot next year.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 9:30 am - 9:30 pm