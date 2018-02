BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Super Bowl Sunday is a day known for the two F's: football and food. If you are staying in for the big game or even visiting friends and family, you may be looking for easy dishes to make.

Here are two recipes to make for Super Bowl Sunday: one savory and one sweet.

Watch the video above for step-by-step instructions.

Beer Cheese Dip with Mini Pretzel Hot dogs:

Ingredients:

1 tube crescent roll dough

1 package cocktail wieners (If you can't find these, cut regular-sized in 3)

2 tbsp. baking soda

1 cup warm water

Kosher salt

1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar (save more for sprinkling)

1 cup shredded mozzarella

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. paprika

1/4 cup any beer

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees.

Unroll crescent dough and cut each triangle in two. Roll each mini-hotdog in each triangle. Once rolled, place each "pig in a blanket" on edge of pan or skillet.

Mix warm water with baking soda then baste each "pig in blanket" with the mixture. Once each one is covered, sprinkle salt on top.

To make the dip: combine cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, Dijon mustard, paprika, and beer into a bowl. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Mix ingredients until blended together.

Put dip into center of hot dog ring and spread to cover pan. Sprinkle some cheddar cheese on top of dip.

Put in oven and bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown.

If you are vegetarian you can opt not to use hot dogs. Just roll crescent rolls into balls and follow same steps or serve with chips on the side to cater all needs.

Football Chocolate Covered Strawberries:

Ingredients:

Large strawberries

1 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips

1/4 cup white chocolate chips

2 mugs

Small Ziploc bag

Dessert sticks if preferred.

Instructions: