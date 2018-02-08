At The Table: Massive Burgers and Italian Ices at New Narducci's

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new restaurant in town is offering classic dishes with an Italian twist. Narducci's Burgers and Italian Ice adding flair to tradition with their burgers, sandwiches, and pastas.

Stop in for a quick lunch during work or a relaxing dinner at the end of your day. Narducci's keeps the menu simple, but the dishes do not lack in flavor and creativity.

Owner Trevor took the Bakersfield-famous name of Narducci's to honor the traditional restaurant, but also wanted to do something different. This Bakersfield native always hoped to have his own restaurant and created this concept from the ground up.

He keeps tradition alive by conserving the history of the 60-year-old building where Narducci's resides and showcasing iconic images of Bakersfield around the restaurant.

When it comes to the food, everything is creative and fresh. Meat from Martin's Meats is used for the fresh, never frozen patties.

Another innovative item is the Italian ice. Trevor says he could not find this anywhere in Bakersfield and wanted to bring it to the community. Italian ice is not ice cream or sorbet, but it is light and full of flavor. Head to Narducci's to try it for yourself!

Narducci's Burgers and Italian Ice is located at 2104 O St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Hours: M-F: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. Sunday: Closed