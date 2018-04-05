At The Table: Nachos, wings, and music at Rock and Wings

Burgers, wings, and rock and roll! Rock and Wings is a local restaurant offering comfort food with a rockin' twist.

Owners of the spot have loved rock music all their lives and wanted to combine it with their passion for food. You will find crazy combinations of your classic favorites, so come with an open mind.

Not only does the restaurant have various flavors of wings, they have burgers, nachos, sandwiches, and much more!

Also make sure to take a walk around and admire the classic posters, records, and instruments.

Check out Rock and Wings today and get your rock on!

Location: 2180 White Lane. Bakersfield, California.

Hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM