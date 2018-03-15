At The Table: New Athena's Location Offering Modern Greek Cuisine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Athena's Greek Cafe has become a staple in Bakersfield, even being noticed by Guy Fieiri on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Well, the family thought it was time to expand and open a second location.

Athena's Greek Cafe and Grill is now open in Downtown and offers a new twist on Greek cuisine.

Owner Elias wanted to open in downtown to serve a different crowd with different options. This restaurant offers a fast, casual setting that is perfect for the working lunch crowd.

But this downtown location is also open for breakfast. Elias said him and his wife Leti decided to try something new and offer a Greek twist on breakfast.

There are egg gyros, omelets, and French toast. If you would rather come in for lunch, there are typical gyros and salads, but also unique options. Elias created healthy salmon salads and indulgent gyro burgers that are larger than life.

Don't forget to check out the daily selection of desserts made from scratch by Leti.

You cannot go wrong for breakfast or lunch at the new Athena's downtown.

Location: 1901 20th St, Bakersfield, CA. 93301

Hours: Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Saturday: 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.