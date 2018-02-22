At The Table: New Salad Bar Opens in Downtown

Fair
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano visits the newest salad bar in town bringing quick healthy options to the community.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new restaurant is combing fast, easy, and healthy. Toss It salad bar opened in downtown to offer a quick option for lunch or dinner.
The salad bar offers different protein options, beans, and about 35 different other toppings ranging from veggies to cheeses.
Manager Gaby says many people usually end up wasting groceries when buying different produce options at the store. Toss It helps create delicious salads on-the-go.
An average salad costs $8.95 before tax. If you want to add avocado it is an extra .75 cents. Some of the dressings are even homemade and so is the blueberry lemonade!
Head out for a quick, easy meal that is good for you!
