At The Table: The best burritos in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The battle is on for the best burritos in Bakersfield!

After scouring recommendations from locals, the three top burrito spots were chosen.

The most mentioned restaurants were Ben Paca, El Amigazo, and Dos Tacos. Jada went to each place to order a traditional burrito.

These burritos were filled with carne asada, rice, beans, tomatoes, onions, and whatever sauce is usually used at each restaurant. The burritos were kept the same to keep the taste-test fair.

After trying all three, Jada had a hard time deciding. It was a very close battle, but one winner had to be chosen.

Coming in first place was Ben Paca. It was an overall well-rounded burrito and much bigger than the rest. In second place was El Amigazo. The meat was flavorful and smokey, but it was a little too spicy. If you LOVE spice then this burrito will be your favorite. In third place was Dos Tacos. Again, another delicious burrito. The only deciding factor here was that it was a little smaller than the other two.

You cannot go wrong with any three of these burritos!

Thank you to all three restaurants for being great sports and taking part in this battle!

Ben Paca: 100 Oswell St. Bakersfield, CA. 93307

El Amigazo: 6433 E Brundage Ln. Bakersfield, CA. 93307

Dos Tacos: 3621 California Ave. Bakersfield, CA. 93309

