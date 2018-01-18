At The Table: Three new poke restaurants in town battle it out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield went from having no poke restaurants to three in a matter of months! Killer Poke, 24th Street Poke, and Poke Luau are the only three stand-alone poke spots in town, so it was time to battle them out.

Jada Montemarano ordered a bowl from all three places. To keep it consistent, she ordered bowls with white rice, spicy tuna, salmon, crab, seaweed salad, avocado and edamame (when offered), topped with spicy mayo and ponzu sauces. Killer Poke and Poke Luau offered avocado and edamame, but 24th Street Poke did not.

Owner of 24th Street Poke did say they may add the two toppings to the menu in the near future.

This battle was judged using three categories: taste, price, and variety.

Poke Luau:

Very tasty, fish was fresh, large portion.

$10.75 for a regular bowl + .75 for avocado = $11.50 plus tax.

Large variety of toppings and fish options.

Killer Poke:

Very tasty, fish was fresh, large portion.

$13.00 for a regular bowl + $1.50 = $14.50 plus tax.

Large variety of toppings and fish options.

24th Street Poke:

Tasty, fish was fresh, small portion.

$10.95 plus tax.

Small variety of toppings, similar fish options to other two.

After judging based on these three categories, Poke Luau was named the winner of the battle with Killer Poke coming in close second. Both restaurants offered a huge variety and large portion sizes, but it came down to price. 24th Street Poke came in third because it did not have as many options when creating your own bowl.

Thank you to all three restaurants for participating in the battle! All bowls are tasty and worth a try!

Poke Luau: 600 Coffee Rd. Bakersfield, CA. Monday-Sunday 11 am- 10 pm

Killer Poke: 1002 19th St. Bakersfield, CA. Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 10:30 am - 7 pm. Friday/Saturday: 10:30 am- 8 pm.

24th Street Poke: 1201 24th St. Bakersfield, CA. Monday-Friday 11 am - 8 pm. Saturday/Sunday 11 am- 7 pm.