At The Table: Top 5 Fan Favorites from Facebook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Restaurants are popping up all around Bakersfield! Over the past year, At The Table has tried to visit the new and unique spots in town.

In total, 70 episodes have featured seafood dishes, burritos, sandwiches, desserts, and more. During this time, the community has liked and shared these episodes on Facebook.

It was time to break down the top 5 fan favorites according to you!

5. Killer Poke: Over 37,000 views and over 400 likes.

4. Sultan's Mediterranean Grill: Over 42,000 views and over 350 likes.

3. Sonder: Over 47,000 views and over 500 likes.

2. Hot Cheetos Burrito at Tacos La Villa: Over 55,000 views and over 400 likes.

1. Bacon wrapped burrito at Curbside Kitchen: Over 57,000 views and over 500 likes.

Click the links above to see all these episodes again! Let us know what your favorite is!